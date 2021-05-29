Texas Six Flags roller coaster stops mid-ride, 20 riders rescued

Twenty riders were rescued Saturday from a roller coaster that stopped in the middle of a ride at the Six Flags Fiesta Texas theme park in San Antonio.

The San Antonio Fire Department was called around noon about park guests trapped on a stopped ride, department Public Information Officer Joe Arrington told Fox News. No injuries were reported and crews were "actively removing the customers," he said.

In a statement to FOX affiliate KABB-TV , Jeff Filicko, the marketing and communications manager for the park, said the ‘Poltergeist’ ride stopped around 11:55 a.m. in the middle of the experience.

"In cooperation with the San Antonio Fire Department, we safely escorted all twenty guests from the ride," he said.

The ride will remain closed while it undergoes a full inspection, Filicko added. The roller coaster was introduced to the park in 1999 and lasts just over one minute, according to the Fiesta Texas website.

