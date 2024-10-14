'Thank God nobody got shot': Center Line suspect who got in police shootout caught on video

A suspect is in custody after opening fire on police in Center Line during a breaking and entering incident.

But one neighbor said he's terrified it happened so close to his doorstep on Saturday, near 10 Mile and Van Dyke.

"First I was a little scared. But since, I’m angry," said neighbor Myran Denham.

Center Line police say on Saturday a man broke into a home on State Park and Landau streets, running out with appeared to be a rifle.

Denham says he couldn’t believe it when he saw it on his home security video.

"I saw this silver car go flying by and I said, "That ain’t right." And immediately behind it, was two dark cars, one SUV and one sedan," he said.

Police say it all began when the suspect pulled up to the home in a silver sedan and ran inside searching for a rifle.

A woman with a baby in the home, whom he knew, called police. He tried to escape but ran into officers, when he did.

"He came out the front door and he started shooting at the police because she called 911 because it was a breaking and entering," Denham said.

Police say when he tried to drive away the suspect aimed his gun at an officer who hopped a fence to get to him.

The two exchanged gunfire.

"Thank God nobody got shot." Denham said. "And I was out here shortly after that, when they picked up chasing him again."

Police pursued him and no one was hurt or injured. The suspect is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.