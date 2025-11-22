article

The Brief Thanksgiving meals could cost more this year as prices rise for turkey, canned vegetables, and spices. Food costs have risen 2.7%, driven largely by higher meat and poultry prices. Consumers could create a budget-friendly Thanksgiving feast by opting for meal deals or choosing less expensive brand names.



Consumers will likely see higher prices at the grocery store when shopping for their Thanksgiving meal this year.

Data collected by the Department of Agriculture, Bureau of Labor Statistics (BSL), and multiple reports show Americans could be paying more for Thanksgiving staples such as turkey, canned vegetables and even spices.

Here’s a look at how much a traditional Thanksgiving meal could cost this year:

Cost of Thanksgiving staples

Data collected by the BSL showed the price for "food at home" rose 2.7% compared to the same time last year.

The cost of meats, poultry, fish, and eggs saw the most significant increase with prices up 5.2% compared to 2024.

By the numbers:

Turkey

Wholesale prices for whole hen turkeys are up 4.2 cents, totaling an annual price of $131.5 cents per pound - $1.32, according to the USDA’s livestock, dairy, and poultry outlook report for September 2025. That’s a 40% increase compared to the same time last year, according to an NPR report.

Much of these price hikes are due to outbreaks of bird flu among livestock and increased demand.

These prices are predicted to increase into the third and fourth quarter of 2025 to 7 cents and 10 cents per pound, respectively.

A recent report from Purdue University found that, compared to 2024, the price of turkeys is 25% higher, costing an average of $2.05 per pound in 2025. This means a 15-pound turkey could cost about $31.

The other side:

On the other hand, though prices are up, it does not mean all turkeys will be priced higher than the year before.

For instance, Walmart is able to offer a Butterball Turkey at 97 cents per pound, which is the lowest price the retailer has offered since 2019. Walmart has the ability to do this because of contracts that were created well before the holiday demand.

This type of deal allows retailers to run certain specials and discounts, according to The Associated Press.

Canned vegetables/fruit

FILE - Canned vegetables inside a Dollar General Market store in Saddlebrook, New Jersey, US, on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. (Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Canned fruits and vegetables are up 4.8% and 4.9%, according to BLS data. Those increases affect common holiday ingredients like pumpkin pie filling, cranberry sauce and green beans.

Fresh fruits and vegetables also rose in price, but only slightly at 1.2%, making them a potentially cheaper option for Thanksgiving recipes. Frozen vegetables may offer the best savings, with prices down 0.7%.

The other side:

Fresh fruits and vegetables tend to cost more than canned produce, but it depends on the type, according to the USDA.

For instance, while fresh spinach and corn is pricier than its canned counterparts, canned carrots or even applesauce costs slightly more than fresh options.

But, like with all products, prices may vary depending on the brand and the type of produce, so consumers should weigh their options and shop around.

Budget-friendly meal deals

FILE - A supermarket cashier scanning potatoes at the checkout while a customer waits in the background. (Getty Images)

What you can do:

Major retailers are rolling out cheaper meal options ahead of Thanksgiving, though prices vary by location. Some deals range from about $20 to $100, depending on whether shoppers choose name-brand or store-brand items.

