Thanksgiving food recalls • Ethnic intimidation charges • Madison Heights mom in court

A lot of time and energy goes into preparing Thanksgiving dinner, so it’s important to ensure that your meal isn’t ruined by potentially contaminated food.

Several food items have recently come under investigation by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for illness outbreaks and potential contamination.

Below are three recalled foods to know about ahead of the holiday.

Organic carrots

The FDA announced a voluntary recall of organic carrots by Grimmway Farms in California pending an investigation of an E.coli outbreak.

The recall includes multiple sizes and brands of bagged organic whole and baby carrots.

The organic whole carrots were available for retail purchase from Aug. 14 through Oct. 23, 2024, from the following brands: 365, Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Compliments, Full Circle, Good & Gather, GreenWise, Marketside, Nature’s Promise, O Organics, President’s Choice, Simple Truth, Trader Joe’s, Wegmans and Wholesome Pantry.

Ground Beef

Wolverine Packing Co. in Detroit, Michigan, has recalled ground beef products due to potential E. coli contamination .

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Nov. 20 that the manufacturer recalled nearly 168,000 pounds of ground beef that could have been contaminated.

The fresh ground beef products have a "use by" date of Nov. 14, 2024, and the frozen products have a labeled production date on Oct. 22, 2024.

Ready-to-eat meat

Yu Shang Food, Inc., located in Spartanburg, South Carolina, recalled nearly 73,000 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) meat and poultry products due to possible listeria contamination .

The FSIS reissued the announcement on Nov. 21, noting that all RTE products that are within their shelf life and were produced before Oct. 28, 2024, are subject to recall.

Waterford man facing ethnic intimidation charges

A Waterford man was charged Saturday with making a threat of terrorism, preparation to burn property and ethnic intimidation among other charges, at a gas station in Pontiac.

Police say Noah Syl Johnson, 28, walked into the gas station store with a lit cigarette in his mouth, a gas can, and an open book in his hand at 7 p.m. Friday. He then made multiple statements to the clerk - ""Hey man – where your Quran at? Whose side you on? Christian, or Muslim?"

At that point he poured gasoline on shelves throughout the store, during the incident which was recorded on security camera video.

Police located Johnson walking in the area with the gas can. He brandished a large kitchen knife and allegedly ran from officers. He then refused to drop the knife before he was taken into custody.

Madison Heights mother expected in court after 5-year-old dies at their home

A mother is in police custody after her 5-year-old daughter died at home. So far there is no official word from investigators about exactly what happened, but the little girl's father did speak with FOX 2 about what took place.

"My heart is shattered, and I just don’t know what to do right now, but we’re coping with it," her father said.

Her name was Aiyana. Her dad described her as a star. Sadly, over the weekend, she died following tragic circumstances when her mom came home after a night of drinking. When she came home, she went to cuddle her daughter and suffocated her, the girl's dad said.

"I found her at 7:30 a.m. in the morning, and I had seen her underneath her mother. I threw her mother off of her, and I grabbed my baby and her body was lifeless," he said. "This was not intentional. Her mother would never harm her. Would never do anything to hurt her."

Teenager in custody after shooting 12-year-old

Detroit police took a teenager into custody after the 16-year-old allegedly shot another boy on the city's east side. A 12-year-old is now recovering at the hospital after being struck in the arm. According to Detroit police, the 16-year-old shooter is related to the victim, but it is unclear how.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Seven Mile and Dequindre after getting reports of a shooting. The shooting happened at a residence on St. Aubin Street near Robinwood around 10 p.m.

Two adults and four kids were inside the home at the time of the shooting. A K-9 unit found the gun behind the garage.

The incident is the latest example of what happens when firearms are left unsecured in a home with people unprepared to handle them, police say. The investigation is ongoing.

Dramatic RenCen redesign would remove 2 towers in GM, Bedrock's new concept plan

The Renaissance Center - and Detroit's skyline - might be getting a drastic makeover with a redesign plan. A plan would removing the complex's low rise base and the two office towers nearest the river, announced Bedrock and General Motors to "right size" the RenCen's footprint.

The plan would reduce office space and redevelop the remaining three towers into hospitality and housing - leaving most of the skyline intact, while adding a large public space on the riverfront.

A new pedestrian promenade would be created connecting the city to the riverfront, and it would turn the reclaimed land into public spaces. The flow of the improved layout would allow direct access to the buildings and the riverfront.

Mayor Mike Duggan said the Bedrock component is the latest public-private partnership plan which has been used to great effect in recent years, ala the Michigan Central Station.

The seasonal cooldown has finally arrived to Southeast Michigan with temperatures falling and some chilly rain to start Tuesday. The sun is expected to warm things up a bit by the late morning and afternoon, but plan on cold air sticking around this week.

What else we're watching

Tuesday is National Adoption Day and there are plenty of ways to celebrate the momentous occasion. FOX 2 will have more coverage later today. The Detroit Veterans Affairs is hosting a dedication ceremony at the Fisher House on Tuesday. The Detroit Fire Department is also getting the word out about the Detroit Smoke Alarm Program and is hoping anyone who needs one will tune into their latest installation. A fire reported at the General Motors proving grounds was reported Tuesday . SkyFOX footage showed emergency crews spraying substances on an oil well. There's going to be a star-studded cast at Eastern Market on Tuesday when the annual All-Star Giveback returns for the event's Thanksgiving edition.

Trump threatens to impose new tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China on 1st day in office

President-elect Donald Trump has threatened to implement significant new tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China immediately upon taking office, as part of his strategy to address illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

If enacted, the tariffs could lead to a sharp increase in prices for a wide range of products, from gasoline to cars. The U.S., being the world's largest importer, relies heavily on Mexico, China, and Canada as its top three suppliers, according to the latest Census data.

Trump made the threats in a pair of posts on his Truth Social site Monday evening, when he spoke against an influx of illegal migrants.