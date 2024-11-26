Expand / Collapse search

Teenager in custody after shooting 12-year-old on Detroit's east side

By Jack Nissen and Lauren Edwards
Published  November 26, 2024 6:46am EST
A teenager is in custody after allegedly shooting a 12-year-old in the arm on Detroit's east side.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police took a teenager into custody after the 16-year-old allegedly shot another boy on the city's east side.

A 12-year-old is now recovering at the hospital after being struck in the arm. According to Detroit police, the 16-year-old shooter is related to the victim, but it is unclear how.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Seven Mile and Dequindre after getting reports of a shooting. The shooting happened at a residence on St. Aubin Street near Robinwood around 10 p.m. 

Two adults and four kids were inside the home at the time of the shooting. A K-9 unit found the gun behind the garage.

The incident is the latest example of what happens when firearms are left unsecured in a home with people unprepared to handle them, police say.

"I can say this is another incident where we have a child shot in the city of Detroit and my message to everyone who is a gun owner is please secure your firearm," Capt. Derrick Griffin. "We care and we love the children. Please secure your firearm so these types of incidents don't continue to happen."

The investigation is ongoing. 

