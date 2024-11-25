Police: Man threatens gas station clerk with arson, asks 'Whose side are you on, Christian or Muslim?'

article

A Waterford man was charged Saturday with making a threat of terrorism, preparation to burn property and ethnic intimidation among other charges, at a gas station in Pontiac.

Police say Noah Syl Johnson, 28, walked into the gas station store with a lit cigarette in his mouth, a gas can, and an open book in his hand at 7 p.m. Friday. He then made multiple statements to the clerk - ""Hey man – where your Quran at? Whose side you on? Christian, or Muslim?"

At that point he poured gasoline on shelves throughout the store, during the incident which was recorded on security camera video.

Police located Johnson walking in the area with the gas can. He brandished a large kitchen knife and allegedly ran from officers. He then refused to drop the knife before he was taken into custody.

"This was an extremely dangerous situation for everyone in that store, and threats based on religion or race have a much wider impact on entire communities," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald in a statement. "I want the victims to know that we will never shy away from bringing the most serious charges available. And I applaud the bravery and skill of the deputies who arrested this individual and saved his life at great risk to themselves."

Johnson is facing charges of with making a threat of terrorism, arson, preparation to burn property, ethnic intimidation, and resisting and obstructing a police officer.

The following penalties, if convicted, are:

Threat of terrorism is a felony punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment and/or a fine up to $20,000.

Arson – preparation to burn property is a felony punishable by up to five years imprisonment and/or a fine up to $10,000.

Ethnic intimidation is a felony punishable by up to two years imprisonment and/or a fine up to $5,000.

Resisting and obstructing a police officer is a felony punishable by up to two years imprisonment and/or a fine up to $2,000.

Johnson's bond was set at $50,000 by the court.