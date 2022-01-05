The chill continues as snow enters the picture Thursday

Hello gang, the high wind advisory remains in effect until 10:00 pm for a few gusts up to 45 mph.

For the rest of Wednesday night, it will be blustery and cold with a few light snow showers, a little accumulation, and a brisk low of 18.

On Thursday: Mostly cloudy, brisk, and cold with scattered snow showers and a high of 25.

Friday: Look for sun and clouds but still cold, and a high of 23.

Saturday warms up a little with increasing clouds and a high of 36. That night we'll see a light wintry mix and a low near 30.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with falling temperatures in the afternoon. We see an early high of 39 before getting chilly.

Stay warm!

-Luterman

