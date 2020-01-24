The Democrats' impeachment case; corporate pollution in Mich.

Part 1:

Dozens of protesters took a stand Thursday against corporate polluters in Michigan. They held a rally on Detroit's east side and they're here in the studio for this episode of Let It Rip:

On the panel:

Justin Onwenu, Sierra Club

Bridget Vial, activist

Lauren Schandeval, organizer, We The People of Michigan

Terry Johnson, attorney

Part 2:

Charts, graphs, audio and video - no, it's not a Hollywood production, it's just another day in the impeachment trial of President Trump as Democrats try to prove their case before the Republican majority in the Senate. Are the Democrats proving their case? How will the president's defense team respond?

On the panel:

Tori Sachs, Republican strategist

Greg Bowens, political consultant

Justin Onwenu, Sierra Club

Terry Johnson, attorney

Then Charlie Langton takes Let It Rip on the road to see if metro Detroiters are watching the impeachment trial.