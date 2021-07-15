The Festa Italiana celebration has returned to Michiganders

A Italian heritage celebration is returning to Michigan this summer.

Festa Italiana is an annual three day culture event taking place July 16th through the 18th at the Freedom Hill County Park Michigan Lottery Amphitheater.

This free event brings food, music, fireworks, and more fun to residents for the weekend.

The schedule is as follows:

Friday: July 16, 2021

6:00 pm Opening: National Anthems - Dino Valle - Aaron Caruso & Friends

6:15 - 7 pm Anna Hillard

7:15 - 8:30 pm Ray Massa's Eurorhythms

8:45 - 10 pm Frankie Scinta Show

10pm-11pm Fireworks Spectacular

Saturday: July 17, 2021

12 pm Opening: National Anthems - Dino Valle - Aaron Caruso & Friends

12:30 - 2 pm Italian American Idol Contest

2:15 pm Meat Ball Contest

3:30 pm Italian Songs by Noelle Borgia

4:30 pm Francesco Cavallini, Italian Mandolin Music

5:30 pm Mark Randisi, Sounds of Sinatra

6:30 pm Aaron Caruso & Friends

7:30 - 8:30 pm Frankie Scinta Show

8:45 - 9:45 pm Ray Massa's Eurorhythms

9:45 - 11:00 pm Pino Marelli

Sunday July 18, 2021

11:30 am Holy Mass - Fr. Enzo Addari - Soloist Soprano Eva Evola, Pianist Ct Hollis

12:15 pm National Anthems - Dino Valle - Aaron Caruso & Friends

12:30 - 1:30 pm Cannoli Contest

1:35 - 2:55 pm Beautiful Baby Contest

3:00 - 4:00 pm Byron Legacy Show - Ultimate Vegas Tribute

4:15 pm - 5:30 pm Time Out for Opera: Dino Valle, Aaron Caruso, Pianist Ct. Hollis & Guests, wsg/ Angela Theis

6:30 - 7:30 pm Frankie Scinta Show

7:45 - 8:45 pm Ray Massa's Eurorhythms

8:15 - 8:45 pm Sounds of Sinatra with Mark Randisi

9:00 - 10:00 pm Pino Marelli

The Italian Chamber of Commerce of Michigan, the Andiamo Restaurant Group, Nino Salvaggio, Vintage Wine Company and many more are inviting you to enjoy the weekend with them.

Parking is $10 each day.

Visit: www.iaccm.net or call The Italian Chamber of Commerce at (586) 925-2020 for more information.