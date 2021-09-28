The Fillmore Detroit's new COVID-19 procedures begin next week -- Here's what you need to know

New procedures to attend a concert or other event at The Fillmore in Detroit begin Monday.

All fans will be required to be fully vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event. The venue is requiring printed proof of vaccination or the test results only – digital proof will not be accepted.

Some shows are already following the new rules. Be sure to check to see if the vaccine or test is required if you are attending a show before Oct. 4.

The new virus rules are just the latest changes at the venue.

The Fillmore implemented other new protocols related to the virus earlier this month, including a requirement that all tickets must be digital. Also, all bags must be clear and 12 inches by 6 inches or smaller.