As COVID-19 cases tick back up, what will the future of concerts look like?

Live music has made its return. However, COVID-19 cases are ticking back up, raising questions about what the future of concerts and other entertainment events may look like.

At comedian Dave Chapelle's show Tuesday in Detroit, attendees were required to get a COVID-19 test before the show. After getting testing and receiving a wristband showing they were negative, fans could enter the Fillmore.

Testing was done at the Gem Theater parking garage, about a 10-minute walk from the Fillmore. Getting everyone tested pushed the show's start time back.

While promoters and performers figure out what future events will be like, Live Nation said it is leaving it up to artists whether they want to require a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination to attend their shows.

"They want it to be the concerts like they remembered but these concerts aren’t like we remembered," said music journalist Gary Graff.

Graff speculates that more artists will take advantage of promoter's offers for stricter COVID protocols.

"There are a lot more costs, there are a lot more potential costs, and as always the consumer will bear the brunt of that," he said.

