Fillmore Detroit will only accept digital concert tickets, revises bag policy due to COVID-19

The Fillmore Detroit will only be accepting mobile tickets at upcoming events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets can be downloaded with the Live Nation app. According to the venue, guests can use hard tickets if they received them prior to this change. Tickets should not be printed.

The venue also altered its bag policy to minimize the contact staff has with attendees' items.

Guests can have one clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC tote bag that is 12 inches by 6 inches or smaller. A small clutch bag that is not clear is allowed if it is 4.5 by 6.5 inches or smaller.

Related: