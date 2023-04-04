The Good Doctor actor Hill Harper weighs run for U.S. Senate in Michigan

He's best known for his role as a doctor on both medical and crime dramas.

But Hill Harper has his eyes set on a grander prize that doesn't include any TV accolades. Instead, he's eyeing a run for Michigan's open U.S. Senate seat.

The expected entrance of an actor into the world of politics is part of a larger trend of figures using less conventional paths to office. But even with some name recognition, Harper faces several challenges along the way to a nomination.

Harper's name has been mentioned in the rumor mill of potential candidates for office in Michigan after U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow announced she wouldn't run for reelection for a seat she's held for years.

The decision sent shockwaves around the Michigan political world, quickly pivoting people's attention toward the likely candidates that could fill her seat.

So far, the main contender on the Democratic side is Elissa Slotkin, the 8th congressional district representative in Michigan. Nikki Snyder, a state board of education member has also announced a run for seat's Republican nomination.

In Harper's case, according to FOX 2's Tim Skubick, the TV actor saw Slotkin's campaign rollout and decided his entrance into the race would need to be perfect.

If he did run, he'd be the first African American to run for Senate in Michigan. He'd also bring a background in acting to politics. Not unlike Rick Snyder's run for governor after he pivoted away from business - Hill's emergence into the field shows it doesn't require a career in the legislature to get votes.

Harper plays Dr. Marcus Andrews on The Good Doctor on ABC and crime scene investigator Sheldon Hawkes on CSI: NY. He also has a law degree and master of public administration from Harvard University.