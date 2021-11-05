'The life of the party': Family of Bailey Broderick talks about beloved 19-year-old killed by drunk driver

Bailey Broderick was hit and killed Wednesday night by a suspected drunk driver. Born and raised in Wixom, Bailey, a sophomore at Western Michigan University, was crossing a street near campus when a 19-year-old driver, hit her.

"She constantly had a smile on her face, she brightened up a room when she walked in, everybody loved her," said her mother, Colleen Broderick,

Brianna Hill just happened to be nearby at the time of the crash. She immediately started giving Bailey CPR.

"I just went, fight or flight," she said. "I was right there with her, telling her she was going to be ok, that she was alright."

Sadly, Bailey died from her injuries at a nearby hospital. A memorial has grown near the crash site, a reminder of a life cut short.

Her parents drove to Kalamazoo on Friday to see the memorial for themselves.

"She had her stuff together, she was a smart and savvy girl," Colleen said. "And it’s hard for us to believe."

An only child, Bailey made friends everywhere she went.

"She worked at Home Depot and I was talking with one of the people in the paint department, that’s where she worked, he had nothing but nice things to say - never a lack of words, didn’t have a problem talking to adults," said Craig Broderick, her father.

For funeral arraignments see below:

NOV. 9

Visitation

Tuesday, November 09, 2021

3:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Lynch & Sons Funeral Home - Walled Lake

340 North Pontiac Trail

Walled Lake, MI 48390

NOV. 9

Rosary

Tuesday, November 09, 2021

7:00 PM

Lynch & Sons Funeral Home - Walled Lake

340 North Pontiac Trail

Walled Lake, MI 48390

NOV. 10

Visitation

Wednesday, November 10, 2021

9:30 AM - 10:00 AM

St. William Catholic Church

531 Common Street

Walled Lake.

NOV. 10

Funeral Mass

Wednesday, November 10, 2021

10:00 AM

St. William Catholic Church

531 Common Street

Walled Lake.

