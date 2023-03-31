The Roundabout: Ride with one of the driving forces behind bringing big sports events to Detroit

A big sports weekend is on tap - including the men's college basketball Final Four.

In a few years, Detroit will once again host the event at Ford Field - it is one of several big attractions coming to "The Motor City." In the latest Roundabout installment Brandon Hudson catches up with Dave Beachnau who played a key role in making them happen.

Beachanu was the executive director of the Detroit Sports Commission and is the vice president of VisitDetroit.com

"The USGA announced eight future championships for Oakland Hills, beginning in 2024," he said. "The big announcement with the NFL Draft in 2024 as well. And then finally in November, the NCAA awarded Detroit the 2027 Final Four.

"The Final Four is extra special to me number one, being a college basketball fan but I was a part of both Final Fours that will be coming to Detroit dating back to 2009."

For more on how the City of Detroit has transformed into a sports destination site, watch the rest of the Roundabout.

Dave Beachnau



