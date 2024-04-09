The science behind our nightmares - a doctor explains

As you go to bed tonight, think about this - events that happen to you during the day can impact your sleep, even what you watch on tv before bed. The doctor breaks down the science behind nightmares in Health Works.

When you wake up thinking or saying, 'I just had the worst dream - it was a nightmare,' it can leave you wondering why is my brain taking me to such a dark place?

A nightmare is really a dream that can cause a strong unpleasant emotional response and it can happen for many reasons.

"Stress, anxiety, whether that's due to things you have going on in your life that represent more of a stressor or a challenge," said Dr. Alaina Tiani. "Things like a move, a change in a job, or loss of a loved one, things like that. all of these kinds of unresolved problems that we experience during the day can definitely kind of cross over into our nightmare activity."

Doctor Tianai is a sleep psychologist for Cleveland Clinic. She says nightmares could also be influenced by watching a scary movie, seeing something upsetting on the news or having a difficult conversation before bed.

Individuals who experience post-traumatic stress disorder may experience nightmares as well. Alcohol, caffeine , and side effects of certain medications can play a role too.

Doctor Tiani says while you can’t always control if you have a nightmare, there are some things you can do to potentially help. For example, focusing on stress management and being mindful of the content you’re consuming.

"That’s true for probably both adults and kiddos that media exposure, the things that we might read or the videos we might watch," she said. "Just being mindful of the content because anything stressful or overwhelming could set us up to potentially

"They may not cause nightmares but may heighten the risk, that those themes or feelings could be present in our dreams."

Dr. Tiani says if your nightmares are frequent, and recurrent and impact your quality of life, it’s best to consult with a medical provider or mental health professional. There are different treatment options available.



