These are the Michigan beaches people are most excited to visit this summer

Memorial Day is almost here, and that means it's time to hit the beach.

Great Lakes Stakes looked at search data from Feb. 16 to May 17 to see which areas of Michigan have beaches people are most excited to visit. Many of these spots have multiple beaches to enjoy along Great Lakes.

Most of those areas line Lake Michigan, with a couple of Lake Superior and Lake Huron beaches

According to the website's data, the most searched beaches are in St. Joseph, which is in Southwest Michigan's Berrien County. It narrowly beat the second-most searched beach in Grand Haven.

Michigan's most searched beaches:

1. St. Joseph - Berrian County

2. Grand Haven - Ottawa County

3. South Haven - Van Buren & Allegan counties

4. Saugatuck - Allegan counties

T-5. Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore - Alger County

T-5. Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore - Leelanau & Benzie counties

7. Holland - Ottawa & Allegan counties

8. Rogers City - Presque Isle County

9. Copper Harbor - Keweenaw County

10. Silver Lake Sand Dunes - Oceana County