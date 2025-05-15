'They saved lives': FBI Director Kash Patel acknowledges foiled Michigan terrorist attack

article

The Brief The FBI director praised undercover authorities who thwarted a terrorist attack at a Warren military facility. A 19-year-old man allegedly communicated with undercover authorities about his plan to attack TACOM in Warren. He was arrested after launching a drone near the facility earlier this week.



Kash Patel, the director of the FBI, praised the authorities who stopped a Melvindale man's plan to carry out a terrorist attack at a Michigan military facility.

Authorities said Ammar Abdulmajid-Mohamed Said, 19, was plotting an attack on Warren's Tank-Automotive & Armaments Command (TACOM), a garrison United States Army base, on behalf of ISIS. Said was arrested Tuesday after undercover investigators discovered details about the plan, which he was allegedly set to carry out that same day.

"Our agents, intelligence teams, and partners acted quickly — and they saved lives," Patel wrote on X. "Well done to all on executing the mission."

The backstory:

Said, a former member of the Michigan Army National Guard, was busted after he allegedly provided armor-piercing ammo to the undercover agents, believing they would assist in carrying out a mass shooting at the facility.

While prepping for the attack, he allegedly flew a drone over TACOM for reconnaissance while training the undercover officers on the firearms and construction of Molotov cocktails.

Said was taken into custody Tuesday after launching a drone over the facility, known as Detroit Arsenal, on 11 Mile near Dequindre.

What's next:

Said is now facing charges of supporting a foreign terrorist organization and distributing information related to an explosive.