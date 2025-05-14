article

The Brief A Melvindale man's plan to carry out a domestic terrorist attack at a U.S. military base in Southeast Michigan was thwarted by undercover officers. Ammar Abdulmajid-Mohamed Said had planned to assault the TACOM base in Warren on behalf of ISIS. He was taken into custody on the day of the attack.



The federal government says it thwarted a domestic terrorist attack at a U.S. military base in Warren after a 19-year-old told undercover agents of a plan to carry out an assault on behalf of the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham.

The Melvindale-native is a former member of the Michigan Army National Guard.

Big picture view:

Ammar Abdulmajid-Mohamed Said was charged with two felony counts in the U.S. Eastern District of Michigan. He was taken into custody on the day he planned to carry out the assault on the U.S. Army's Tank-Automotive & Armaments Command, also known as TACOM.

Said's plan to attack the Detroit Arsenal facility in Warren was discovered by two undercover officers in April 2025.

The defendant provided armor-piercing ammo to the undercover agents, believing they would assist in carrying out a mass shooting at the facility.

In preparation for the attack, Said flew a drone over TACOM for reconnaissance while training the undercover officers on the firearms and construction of Molotov cocktails.

Dig deeper:

Said planned to carry out the attack on May 13. Instead, he was arrested after traveling near TACOM and launching a drone to help carry out the attack.

He's expected to be arraigned on two counts of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization and distributing information related to a destructive device.

According to the U.S. Attorney's office, he was carrying out the attack at the direction of ISIS.

In the federal complaint, Said appears to acknowledge he could be killed, telling undercover officers once the attack begins, "there's no coming out. It's a one-way entrance."

What they're saying:

The U.S. Attorney based in Michigan called any assistance to ISIS a reprehensible crime and a "threat to our entire nation."

"Our office will not tolerate such crimes or threats, and we will use the full weight of the law against anyone who engages in terrorism," attorney Jerome F. Gorgon said.

The commanding general of Army Counterintelligence Command said the arrest of a former solider was a "sobering reminder of the importance of our counterintelligence efforts to identify and disrupt those who would seek to harm our nation."

"We urge all Soldiers to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to their chain of command, as the safety and security of our Army and our nation depends on our collective efforts to prevent insider threats," said Brig. Gen. Rhett R. Cox.

What's next:

Said is expected to be arraigned on federal charges Wednesday afternoon.

He faces up to 20 years in prison for each count if convicted.