‘They were best friends’: Neighbors stunned after Taylor 13-year-old accused of killing 7-year old sister

A 13-year-old girl in police custody this week after Taylor authorities said she stabbed and killed her 7-year-old sister during an argument at their home Saturday afternoon.

Police are not releasing any names at this time but said they were called around 1 p.m. to a home near Telegraph and Chestnut to a domestic disturbance.

When they arrived at the home on Banner Street, they found the 7-year-old girl with a stab wound. They rushed her to the hospital but she was later pronounced dead.

At the scene, police took her 13-year-old sister into custody. That stunned neighbors FOX 2 talked to – many of whom did not provide their last names.

"When my grandma told me I was horrified because they were best friends, they would always play together - they had My Little Pony toys and they would play with each other," Matthew, an acquaintance of the sisters, said.

Few details are being released at this time because of the nature of the crime but kids in the neighborhood said the little girl was often spotted biking around the area.

"Once in a while I would come over here to my grandma’s and I would see the little girl riding her bike down the street and I’d go play with her," Matthew said. "All she wanted to do was be friends with everyone."

The 13-year-old girl is currently being held at the juvenile detention center in Detroit. Taylor Police are not asking if anyone else was at home at the time. They said more details on the case will be released on Monday.