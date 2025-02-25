Thief accused of stealing from Troy, Royal Oak gyms linked to crimes in numerous states, police say

article

The Brief A suspect connected to thefts from the locker rooms of several Oakland County gyms is in custody after he was arrested in Las Vegas. A multi-department investigation led to Terrence Harrington. Troy police believe he is linked to crimes in numerous other states.



A man accused of stealing from lockers rooms of Troy and Royal Oak gyms is linked to thefts from around the country, police said.

According to Troy police, 39-year-old Terrence Harrington was arrested in Las Vegas after a collaborative investigation between multiple law enforcement agencies.

The backstory:

Police said Harrington is accused of committing financial crimes by using credit cards after stealing them from the locker rooms of a Planet Fitness and LA Fitness in Troy, as well as an LA Fitness in Royal Oak in December 2024.

An investigation led to Harrington's arrest earlier this year, and he was extradited on Feb. 21 from Nevada to Michigan, where he is charged with four counts of larceny in a building and eight counts of financial transaction device – stealing/retaining without consent.

Troy police said Harrington is suspected of thefts in other Michigan cities and Washington, California, and Nevada.

Harrington is being held in the Oakland County Jail on a $200,000 cash/surety bond.