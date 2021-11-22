Thief returns to Detroit gas station to steal remaining propane tanks

article

Police are looking for a man who stole eight propane tanks from a Detroit gas station last week then returned to take the rest.

The thief stole the eight tanks from the Marathon near Gratiot and Forest just after 5:20 a.m. Tuesday. He came back on Thursday and took the remaining tanks.

The man broke the lock on a locked box to get the tanks.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.