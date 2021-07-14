Thief uses U-Haul truck to steal air conditioning condensing units from Ferndale townhomes

A thief used a U-Haul truck to steal multiple air conditioning condensing units from Ferndale townhomes before a resident scared them off.

Police said two units were stolen from Parkdale Townes just after midnight Tuesday.

"Once I saw the U-Haul truck speed off in that direction I knew there was an issue," the victim said.

The thief was caught on camera, but police are still searching for them.

Over the past few weeks, Ferndale police said there have been other condensing units stolen from a nearby housing complex.

Exzavier Yartz, a technician with Mulligan Heating, said there's been an uptick in condensing units being stolen. Yartz said the crime is dangerous because thieves are cutting through electrical wires.