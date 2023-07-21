Thieves attempt to steal ATM with excavator in Detroit

Thieves used an excavator to rip out an ATM as they tried to steal it Friday on Detroit's west side, but they didn't get very far.

The truck was parked at a construction site on Joy near I-96 and Southfield Freeway around 4 a.m. when it appears the thieves stole the excavator and ripped out an ATM.

They did manage to pick up the machine. However, they dropped the ATM and fled.

While the ATM was left behind, a big mess was also left from the machine being torn out.