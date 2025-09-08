Thieves crash into Gratiot clothing store, steal $90K of merchandise

The Brief J-Bees clothing store at Gratiot and Seven Mile was broken into early Monday morning. The Detroit store suffered massive losses with about $90K in merchandise stolen. The owner says it is the second time in seven months his store has been targeted.



Thieves slammed a pickup truck into a Detroit clothing store, stripping it clean and stealing $90,000 of inventory.

The backstory:

It happened this morning at J-Bees clothing store on Gratiot near Seven Mile. The owner says it is the second time in seven months.

You can see shattered glass from the windows, a mangled security gate and tags on the sidewalk.

The owner, Waheed Awan, says he’s beyond disturbed and disappointed.

He said he actually watched the thieves, fully masked, as they pulled up to his store through his security cameras at 5:45 a.m. He says he immediately called 911 asking for help.

"The way it looks, like it was about 10 to 15 people," said Awan. "They grabbed and snatched everything. It’s definitely hurting me. We’ve been doing business here for a long time, about 27 years in this location. It’s a tough time and these types of things are throwing us all back."

Awan says the thieves got away with about $90,000 worth of high-end clothing, shoes, and other products. He said it will cost about $3,700 to pay for new windows and that his security gate cost about $100,000 the first time he installed it.

Making things more challenging, he is not sure what insurance will cover due to the fact it is the second time in seven months he will be reporting a break-in.

Awan says police made arrests in the first theft and he’s hoping the same happens this time.