Thieves make off with an estimated $90K worth of clothes and shoes during Detroit smash-and-grab

The Brief Suspects broke the windows of a Detroit clothing store and ransacked the east side business early Monday. An estimated $90,000 worth of merchandise was stolen. It is the second time in less than six months that the business has been broken into.



Thieves broke into a Detroit clothing store early Monday and made off with around $90,000 worth of merchandise.

What we know:

J-Bees on Gratiot near Seven Mile has pillars blocking vehicles from being used to smash into the building, so the group of around a dozen people broke windows to get inside just after 4:50 a.m.

Security video showed the suspects running in and out of the store with clothes and shoes, taking off with armfuls of merchandise and leaving behind a mess inside the business, including stripped mannequins.

This is the second time in months that the store has been the victim of a smash-and-grab. It is unclear if the crimes are linked.

"We need our product protected, especially at night," said Dee, the general manager. "It's been less than six months since they broke in already."

After the first break-in, the owner added bars over the windows, but the thieves were still able to get through.

Police are still searching for the suspects.