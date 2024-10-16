Thieves steal food truck from Detroit business owner's home

A Detroit food truck owner was shocked when she walked out of her home and found her mobile eatery was gone.

"I honestly thought I was in front of the wrong house," said Cristin Hardison, who had her 22-foot food truck parked outside her home on Woodingham before it was heisted.

The stolen vehicle, a 22-foot food truck known as "Eats Detroit," was central to Hardison's entrepreneurial dreams.

" No idea who would take a food truck. I didn’t think people were doing stuff like that," Hardison said.

The theft, which occurred early last Sunday in Detroit's University District, was captured on video showing two individuals hooking up the mobile kitchen and driving away.

"I was startled, I’m still startled and it’s unbelievable," she said.

Hardison bought the food truck in July from a seller in Ohio for $45,000 in cash. Her meals on wheels was going to offer a range of dishes – including hibachi and fries.

"Apparently the criminals like a good meal, I guess so and a nice truck," Hardison said.

Hardison was finalizing insurance and permits to operate before the truck was stolen. But she's not quitting.

"I’m gonna buy another one and just make the right decision this time. You know because, obviously, I'm at a loss right now, but I’m just hoping that somebody will have the compassion to come forward," Hardison said.

The distinctive 22-foot "Eats Detroit" is hard to miss, and Hardison hopes for its safe return, offering a $1,000 reward for valuable information.

"It was a big investment and a huge loss, and that’s all I have to say," Hardison said

Anyone with information about the stolen food truck is encouraged to contact FOX 2 by emailing here.