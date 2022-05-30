Thieves try to steal Brighton ATM with stolen truck

A stolen truck was used in an attempt to steal an ATM from a Brighton Bank.

Police said the ATM alarm was going off at the bank at 9858 E Grand River Ave. around 3:15 a.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found that a truck crashed into the guidewires of a power pole and the ATM was damaged.

The crash caused the power to go out in the area. It is expected to be back on soon.

Police said no suspects are in custody.