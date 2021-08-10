Things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan

Sample foods, enjoy live music, or help animals while having fun this weekend – check out what's going on around Southeast Michigan.

Michigan Taco Fest

Springfield Oaks County Park in Davisburg

Friday, Aug. 13 from 4-9 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 14 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 15 from noon to 9 p.m.

More than 30 food vendors will serve up tacos and other Mexican dishes during the second-annual Michigan Taco Fest. There will also be alcoholic drinks, eating contests, and entertainment.

Bowl-4-Animal Rescue

Country Lanes in Farmington Hills

Saturday, Aug. 14 from 7 p.m.

The Bowl-4-Animal Rescue is a pledge-based fundraising event that benefits Cat Tail Acres Sanctuary, Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit, and the Michigan Animal Adoption Network.

Road Kill Nights

Woodward Avenue in Pontiac

Saturday, Aug. 14 at 11 a.m.

This event allows drivers to legally race on the road, which is turned into a sanctioned, 1/8-mile drag strip for the event.

The racing begins at 11 a.m. Aug. 14 with the open qualifying session. The event also includes a Hellcat Grudge Race, among other races.

Northville Food & Wine Festival

Downtown Northville

Friday, Aug. 13 from 6-10 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 14 from 1-10 p.m.

This festival at Northville's Ford Field features wines from around the world. Chefs and culinary artists from Michigan will also be giving live demonstrations, and there will be live music.

General admission tickets are $40 and include eight wine tasting tickets and three food tasting tickets. VIP tickets are $115 and include 10 wine tasting tickets, five food tasting tickets, and wine and food offerings in the VIP Marquee.

Summer Concert Series – Geff Phillips & Friends

Lake St Clair Metropark in Harrison Township

Sunday, Aug. 15 from 6:30-9 p.m.

Every Sunday until the first week of September, catch a free concert at Lake St. Clair Metropark. Aug. 15 features classic rock and oldies by Geff Phillips & Friends.

