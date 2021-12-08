Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

It's going to be a beautiful weekend to get outside. With temperatures in the 50s, you can celebrate outdoor winter events without freezing!

Holly Jolly Riverfront

Dec. 10-12

Detroit Riverfront

Join the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy for Holly Jolly Riverfront weekend.

There will be free photos with Santa, life-sized ice sculptures, a holiday dance party for kids, carolers and live music, and free Arts n Scraps wreath making for children.

Find out more here.

Noel Night

Dec. 11 from noon to 11 p.m.

Detroit Shipping Company

Shop local vendors, taste holiday drinks, and enjoy live music during the second annual Detroit Shipping Company Noel Night.

The shopping pop-up is from noon until 5 p.m. and an ugly sweater dance party will start at 8 p.m.

Get more details here.

Downtown Dearborn Winterfest Market

Dec. 11 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Wagner Park

Meet with Santa, shop for gifts, and enjoy live music and other family-friendly activities at the market.

Find more details here.

Holiday Markets

Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Eastern Market in Detroit

Eastern Market has added an extra day to shop for the holidays!

Sunday markets will be held through Dec. 19.

Find out more here.

Canterbury Village Holiday Stroll

Dec. 10-12

Canterbury Village in Lake Orion

Walk through a holiday display of lights and decorations. There will be carolers, s'mores, hot cocoa, beer, hard ciders, cocktails, and wine to enjoy.

Tickets are $14.99. Children under 2, active military members, and veterans are free.

Get tickets here.