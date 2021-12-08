Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
It's going to be a beautiful weekend to get outside. With temperatures in the 50s, you can celebrate outdoor winter events without freezing!
Looking for more holiday events? Check out our guide here.
Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com.
Holly Jolly Riverfront
- Dec. 10-12
- Detroit Riverfront
Join the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy for Holly Jolly Riverfront weekend.
There will be free photos with Santa, life-sized ice sculptures, a holiday dance party for kids, carolers and live music, and free Arts n Scraps wreath making for children.
Noel Night
- Dec. 11 from noon to 11 p.m.
- Detroit Shipping Company
Shop local vendors, taste holiday drinks, and enjoy live music during the second annual Detroit Shipping Company Noel Night.
The shopping pop-up is from noon until 5 p.m. and an ugly sweater dance party will start at 8 p.m.
Downtown Dearborn Winterfest Market
- Dec. 11 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
- Wagner Park
Meet with Santa, shop for gifts, and enjoy live music and other family-friendly activities at the market.
Holiday Markets
- Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Eastern Market in Detroit
Eastern Market has added an extra day to shop for the holidays!
Sunday markets will be held through Dec. 19.
Canterbury Village Holiday Stroll
- Dec. 10-12
- Canterbury Village in Lake Orion
Walk through a holiday display of lights and decorations. There will be carolers, s'mores, hot cocoa, beer, hard ciders, cocktails, and wine to enjoy.
Tickets are $14.99. Children under 2, active military members, and veterans are free.
Advertisement