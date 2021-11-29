Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

The holiday season is in full swing! Celebrate in Metro Detroit.

Canterbury Village Holiday Stroll

Dec. 3-5

Canterbury Village in Lake Orion

Walk through a holiday display of lights and decorations. There will be carolers, s'mores, hot cocoa, beer, hard ciders, cocktails, and wine to enjoy.

Tickets are $14.99. Children under 2, active military members, and veterans are free.

The event will also be held on weekends in December.

Get tickers here.

Christmas in the Village

Dec. 3-4

Northville Historical Society & Mill Race Village

The Village will be decorated for the season. It includes a Christmas Market, holiday inflatables, Santa and Mrs. Claus, Christmas music, and more.

Tickets are $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers.

Buy tickets here.

Winter Markt

Dec. 3-5

Birmingham Shopping District

The annual Winter Markt event features displays from local artists, European cuisine, thousands of holiday lights, ice sculptures, entertainment and more. Warming stations, visits with Santa, live reindeer on Dec. 5, and the Kinderhaus children’s activity area.

Also, the Birmingham Holiday Tree Lighting will be held on Friday at 6 p.m.

Get more details here.

Holiday Ale Trail

Dec. 4 from 1-5 p.m.

Detroit Historical Museum

Detroit’s Brewing Heritage at the Detroit Historical Museum is closing with a sampling of holiday beers.

Tickets are $30 for museum members and $40 for non-members. Get them here.

Christmas at the Fort

Dec. 4 at 2 p.m.

Fort Wayne in Detroit

This tour showcases Christmas traditions of the past. Meet soldiers and civilians from the Revolutionary to Spanish-American Wars and learn how Christmas was celebrated in their eras.

There is also a gift shop.

Tickets are $10 per person and $5 for children 5 and younger. Get tickets here.