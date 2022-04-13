Things to do this Easter weekend in Metro Detroit

It's almost Easter – find something to do here.

Our Town Virtual Art Show & Sale

Through April 15

Online

The Community House in downtown Birmingham is hosting an online art show now through April 15.

More than 250 paintings, pastels, sculptures, glassworks, fiber works, photography, jewelry, and mixed media will be available to see and buy. Thirty-five percent of proceeds will go to outreach programs, while the rest of the money will go to the artists.

Check out the art show here.

The New Black Vanguard exhibit

Through April 17

Detroit Institute of Arts

Photography by 15 emerging Black photographers fuses art and fashion. More than 100 photos are on display.

Bunnyville

April 15 and 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Detroit Zoo

Zoo admission on these days gets you access to habitat chats, spring-themed animal enrichments, bunny ears, live entertainment, an egg hunt, and photo opportunities.

Get zoo tickets here.

The Great Detroit History Easter Egg Hunt

April 16 at 4 p.m.

Ford Piquette Avenue Museum

Gather with a team to drive through Detroit earning "eggs" as you complete tasks and use clues to solve questions.

The event includes the road rally and dinner. Tickets are $52.50. Get them here.

Easter Jazz Spectacular

April 16 at 8 p.m.

Fisher Theatre in Detroit

Enjoy an Easter Jazz Spectacular to celebrate the holiday.

Tickets start at $60. Get them here.