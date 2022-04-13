Things to do this Easter weekend in Metro Detroit
Our Town Virtual Art Show & Sale
- Through April 15
- Online
The Community House in downtown Birmingham is hosting an online art show now through April 15.
More than 250 paintings, pastels, sculptures, glassworks, fiber works, photography, jewelry, and mixed media will be available to see and buy. Thirty-five percent of proceeds will go to outreach programs, while the rest of the money will go to the artists.
The New Black Vanguard exhibit
- Through April 17
- Detroit Institute of Arts
Photography by 15 emerging Black photographers fuses art and fashion. More than 100 photos are on display.
Bunnyville
- April 15 and 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- The Detroit Zoo
Zoo admission on these days gets you access to habitat chats, spring-themed animal enrichments, bunny ears, live entertainment, an egg hunt, and photo opportunities.
The Great Detroit History Easter Egg Hunt
- April 16 at 4 p.m.
- Ford Piquette Avenue Museum
Gather with a team to drive through Detroit earning "eggs" as you complete tasks and use clues to solve questions.
The event includes the road rally and dinner. Tickets are $52.50. Get them here.
Easter Jazz Spectacular
- April 16 at 8 p.m.
- Fisher Theatre in Detroit
Enjoy an Easter Jazz Spectacular to celebrate the holiday.
Tickets start at $60. Get them here.