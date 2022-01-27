Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com.

Umphrey’s McGee

Jan. 28-29

The Fillmore in Detroit

Catch jam band Umphrey’s McGee in Detroit. The group dabbles in all sorts of musical styles, from rock to jazz to everything in between.

Get tickets here.

Canterbury Cocoa Crawl

Jan. 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Canterbury Village in Orion Township

Stroll Canterbury Village's shops while sampling hot cocoas.

Tickets are $7 per person. Children younger than 2, veterans, and active military members are free.

Get tickets here.

Michigan Artist Exhibition

Opens Jan. 29

Anton Art Center in Mount Clemens

Anton Art Center's 49th annual statewide fine art competition and exhibition kicks off Saturday.

The art will be on display through March 1.

Drive-In Movie

Jan. 27-30 at 7 p.m.

Monroe Street Drive-In

Enjoy a movie from your car in Downtown Detroit.

Kick off the weekend early on Thursday with "Shrek" On Friday, "Onward" will play,"Moana" will be shown on Saturday, and "Forrest Gump" will play on Sunday.

Tickets are $20 per vehicle. Walk-ins are free, and there are seating pods available on a first come, first served basis.

Get tickets here.

Detroit Historic Bar Tour

Jan. 29 from 6-9 p.m.

Check Bar in Detroit

Learn the history of Detroit's oldest bars while enjoying some beer.

Hop on a renovated Detroit Bus Company bus and hear stories from the past.

Tickets are $48.99. They are $44.99 for seniors, as well as first responders, military members, and their immediate family.

Get tickets here.