Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

It may be cold out and COVID-19 cases may be bad, but there are events you can enjoy safely, such as outdoor activities or the drive-in movies.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com.

Swinging Bells at Beacon Park

Daily from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Beacon Park in Detroit

It's the last weekend to check out an interactive outdoor light display in Downtown Detroit!

The bells were installed before the holidays and will be up until Jan. 9.

Drive-In Movie

Jan. 6-9 at 7 p.m.

Monroe Street Drive-In

Enjoy a movie from your car in Downtown Detroit.

Kick off the weekend early on Thursday with "In the Heights" On Friday, "Godzilla vs. Kong" will play,"Frozen" will be shown on Saturday, and "Harry Potter and The Chamber Of Secrets" will play on Sunday.

Tickets are $20 per vehicle. Walk-ins are free, and there are seating pods available on a first come, first served basis.

Get tickets here.

Virtual Saturday Storytime

Jan. 8 from 10-10:30 a.m.

Online

The Dearborn Public Library is hosting a virtual storytime for toddlers and preschoolers.

The event with Ms. Kathryn includes stories, songs, and rhymes.

Once you register here, you will get a Zoom password for the event.

Detroit Riverfront Intro to Winter Birding

Jan. 9 from 11 a.m. until noon

Robert C. Valade Park in Detroit

Get outside and learn about birds that live along the Detroit River.

After this free event, you can get a hot chocolate or roast a S'more around the fires at Valade Park as part of Winter at Valade.

Lions vs. Packers Annual Fundraiser

Jan. 9 from noon to 5 p.m.

Collen's Irish Pub in St. Clair Shores

Watch the Detroit Lions game and help animals in need. For $10, you get pasta, salad, and rolls.

There will be basket raffles, a 50/50 raffle, and football squares. The event will benefit 4 Paws 1 Heart, an animal rescue.