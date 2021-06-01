Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com.

Rock 'N' Rides Royal Oak

Downtown Royal Oak

Thursday, June 17 from 4-11 p.m., Friday, June 18 and Saturday, June 19 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday, June 20 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

This kickoff to summer includes carnival rides, performances from local bands, and more. Plus, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to local charities. Admission is free before 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and $5 after 5 p.m. and all day Saturday and Sunday.

Michigan Mega Food Truck Rally

Canterbury Village in Orion Township

Saturday, June 19 and Sunday, June 20 from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Enjoy eats from food trucks, as well as craft beer and cocktails.

There will also be a DJ and vendors selling items.

The event is broken up into two sessions each day – from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 and must be purchased in advance. Parking is $5.

Buy tickets here.

Motor Muster

The Henry Ford in Dearborn

Saturday, June 19 and Sunday, June 20

This car show features rides from years past. From the 1930s to the 1970s, see history through automobiles.

There will also be food, a military vehicle display, and awards. The exhibit Driven to Win: Racing in America also opens the same day.

Band Classic Gold will perform rock and pop songs from the 1970s on Saturday night.

Admission is free for Henry Ford members and children 4 and younger. Tickets are $21 for children 5-11. $28 for 12-61, and $25.25 for 62 and older.

Buy tickets here.

Beach Party and Fireworks with Power Play Detroit!

Walled Lake Drive on Walled Lake

Saturday, June 19

A beach party in Michigan will commence this weekend starting in the late afternoon and kicking around until midnight.

There will be concerts, food, corn hole, tiki bars, and fireworks.

The light show at night will kick off around 10 p.m.

Admission to the event is free.

Learn more here.

Riverview Summerfest 2021

Young Patriots Park

Thursday, June 17 to Saturday, June 19 beginning at 5 p.m.

There's going to be a carnival, helicopter rides, a waterball tournament, a pony ranch, and so much more scheduled for the three-day festival/charity. Onsite parking will be $5.00 while the event is combined as a fundraiser for the Riverview Baseball & Softball Association.

Stick around to the very end of the festival Saturday to see fireworks after a classic car show as well.

Admission to ride the rides is $50.

Learn more here.