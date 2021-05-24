Things to do this Memorial Day Weekend in Metro Detroit

A long weekend is coming up!

Before you spend your Memorial Day grilling, check out an event happening during the weekend.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com.

Kensington Metropark Art Fair

Maple Beach in Milford

Saturday, May 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More than 80 artists from across the country will be featured at this juried art fair. Find paintings, photography, jewelry, and more. There will also be food trucks.

The event is free, but time slots can be selected here to avoid a wait.

Shop & Adopt Craft show

Garden City Park

Saturday, May 29 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This event benefits Last Day Dog Rescue. It includes vendors, as well as baskets that will be up for raffle.

The dog rescue will also be at the event, but onsite adoptions will not be available.

2000/2020: Celebrating 20 Years of the Electronic Music Festival in Detroit! Closing Celebration

Detroit Historical Museum

Sunday, May 30 from 6-10 p.m.

The 2000/2020: Celebrating 20 Years of the Electronic Music Festival in Detroit! exhibit at the Detroit Historical Museum closes next month, so a celebration is being held May 30.

It will include a DJ, a panel discussion, and a film screening.

MORE: Detroit Historical Museum hosting celebration as techno music fest exhibit comes to close

Tickets are $15 for Detroit Historical Society members and $25 for non-members. Buy them here.

Cars & Coffee

The Waterfront Wyandotte

Sunday, May 30 from 9-11 a.m.

Visit The Waterfront Wyandotte restaurant every Sunday through September to enjoy your morning coffee and check out cars. Bloody Marys and mimosas are also available. Brunch begins after the event at 11 a.m.

Memorial Day Commemoration and Concert

Henry Ford Centennial Library in Dearborn

Sunday, May 30 from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Dearborn's 97-year Memorial Day tradition will include a remembrance ceremony and a patriotic concert at the Veterans Park and War Memorial in front of the Henry Ford Centennial Library.

The event is free but attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chairs.