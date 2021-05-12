Detroit Historical Museum hosting celebration as techno music fest exhibit comes to close

The Detroit Historical Museum is hosting a celebration featuring entertainment, a discussion, and film screening as its techno music exhibit comes to a close next month.

Photos and memorabilia showcasing two decades of techno festivals in the Motor City have been on display at the museum in Midtown.

The exhibit, 2000/2020: Celebrating 20 Years of the Electronic Music Festival in Detroit!, closes June 27. However, the event will be held May 30, the weekend that the Movement electronic music festival is typically held in Hart Plaza. For the second year in a row, the pandemic forced the event to be canceled.

The event begins with music from DJ Stacey "Hotwaxx" Hale while vendors sell their products. A Taste of Motown Food truck will also be there.

Then, there will be a panel discussion with Carl Craig, Kevin Saunderson, Tim Aten, and Sam Fotias moderated by WDET personality Chis Campbell, known as "DJ Cambeau."

The night will end with a screening of "The Drive Home," a film about the 2000 Detroit Electronic Music Festival.

Tickets are $15 for Detroit Historical Society members and $25 for non-members. Buy them here.

