Movement, Ballpark Beer Fest, BBQ Fest, and more things to do this Memorial Day Weekend in Metro Detroit

Spend your Memorial Day Weekend outside with plenty of events around Metro Detroit.

Movement Festival

Saturday, May 27 through Monday, May 29

Hart Plaza in Detroit

A Detroit Memorial Day Weekend tradition, Movement Festival, starts Saturday.

Headliners include Basement Jaxx (DJ Set), Underworld, and Charlotte de Witte, along with dozens of other artists.

Novi BBQ Fest

Thursday, May 25 through Sunday, May 28

Twelve Mile Crossing in Novi

Enjoy BBQ and live entertainment, including music and magic shows.

Parking and admission are free.

Ballpark Beer Fest

Saturday, May 27 from 6-9 p.m.

Memorial Park in Royal Oak

This fest is about more than just beer – choose from samples of more than 150 beers, wines, and cocktails.

The event also includes live entertainment and food trucks.

General admission includes 10 samples, a commemorative glass, and a keepsake photo, while VIP includes entry an hour early and 20 samples, along with the glass and photo.

Greater Rochester Heritage Days Festival

Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28

Rochester Municipal Park

This free event includes car shows, handmade art available for purchase, a plant sale, entertainment, and more for the whole family.

Hotel Royal Oak's Summer Concert Series

Saturday, May 27 from 6-10 p.m.

Hotel Royal Oak

The Reeferman kicks off the summer concert series at Hotel Royal Oak.

The concerts are free.

Sterling Heights Memorial Day Parade

Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m.

Dodge Park in Sterling Heights

Before the annual parade, visit the courtyard between City Hall and the Police Department for a ceremony at 9 a.m. This includes a flyover of authentic Tuskegee Airmen WWII airplanes at approximately 9:30 a.m.

Kensington Art Fair

Saturday, May 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kensington Metropark in Milford.

Venture just outside of Metro Detroit to enjoy art during this juried fair at Kensington Metropark. The event also includes food trucks, art projects, and more things to do.

While you are there, enjoy the park's trails or beach, too.