Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

School is out and summer is on!

Check out a carnival, a movie outside, or hear some live music this weekend around Metro Detroit.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com.

Rock ‘N’ Rides

Downtown Royal Oak

Thursday, June 16 through Sunday, June 19

Royal Oak's Rock ‘N’ Rides is back with live music, a block party, a carnival, food trucks, and more – there's something for everyone.

See hours and the music lineup here.

Southgate Heritage Festival

13545 Eureka Rd.

Thursday, June 16 through Sunday, June 19

Kick off summer at a carnival.

Enjoy rides, games, and foods at the Southgate Heritage Fest.

Get tickets and see the daily hours here.

Movie Nights in the D

Campus Martius Park in Detroit

Friday, June 17 at 7 p.m.

Enjoy free movies outside at Campus Martius this summer.

Catch "Summer of Soul" this Friday. The movie begins at 7 p.m.

Be sure to bring blankets or chairs!

Rhythm & Art Block Party

Eastern Market Brewing Co. in Detroit

June 17 from 6-10 p.m.

Eastern Market Brewing Co. is kicking off Juneneenth weekend with a block party focused on poetry, music, art, community resources, and more.

Other weekend events include the Juneteenth Jubilee Stroll at the Livernois Avenue of Fashion from noon until 6 p.m. Saturday, and Freedom Fest from noon until 6 p.m. Sunday at Shed 5 in Eastern Market. Learn more.

Music in the Air

Kellogg Park in Plymouth

Friday, June 17 at 7 p.m.

Every Friday through Sept. 2, a free concert will be held at Kellogg Park in Downtown Plymouth.

Ones and Twos will be performing Motown and dance music this week.

Blankets and chairs can be dropped off beginning at 3:30 p.m. on concert nights.