Eastern Market Brewing Co. hosting Juneteenth block party in Detroit

Kick off Juneteenth weekend at the Rhythm & Art Block Party on Friday in Detroit.

Eastern Market Brewing Co. partnered with the city, the Detroit Branch of the NAACP, Juneteenth Jubilee, Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, Detroit Means Business, and the Eastern Market Development Corporation for the celebration.

The event will feature poetry, music, art, community resources, and more from 6-10 p.m. June 17 at the brewery.

EMBC also brewed a beer for Juneteenth, which is Sunday.

The golden ale made with peach, Jubilee Gold, will be released at the block party. Proceeds from the beer will benefit Black productions by Detroit-based Plowshares Theatre Company.

Other weekend events include the Juneteenth Jubilee Stroll at the Livernois Avenue of Fashion from noon until 6 p.m. Saturday, and Freedom Fest from noon until 6 p.m. Sunday at Shed 5 in Eastern Market. Learn more.