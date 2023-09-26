Third suspect charged in ‘random’ Dearborn murder and attempted carjacking

article

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office has charged a third man for the murder of a Dearborn business owner as he walked to his car outside of a strip mall last week.

Devon Green, 24, was arraigned for the murder of Hassan Salami, 29, last Thursday as he walked to his car. He's the third man charged with the violent crime, which police said was a ‘random act of violence’. Lindsay Thurmond, 27, from Detroit, and Quenton Goston, 29, of Melvindale, have been charged with the crime that killed a 29-year-old Dearborn Heights man.

"Our investigators have and continue to work tirelessly to use every sophisticated tool and resource at their disposal to track down and bring to justice those responsible for this act," said Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin. "Dearborn Police continue to actively investigate this crime. We will update the public with new information as it comes to light."

Salami was walking through the parking lot off Ford Road with his soon-to-be fiance when the suspects pulled up and shot him three times. His girlfriend was not injured.

His necklace and keys to his Mercedes G Wagon were stolen. Salami managed Lama's Florist, a 30-year family business.

When police arrived to the strip mall in the 16350 block of Ford Road, officers found Salami lying on the ground. Lifesaving measures were taken at the scene by medics. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

"Senseless tragedies such as this leave indelible marks on families and entire communities. As we mourn as a city, we hope that today’s arrest may bring some solace to the loved ones of the victim," Shahin said.



