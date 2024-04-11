'This is constant': Residents sick of violence after fatal shooting at Pontiac apartment

Residents at a Pontiac apartment complex where a man was killed early Wednesday say the violence is constant, and they are sick of it.

A doorbell camera captured a volley of gunfire at North Hill Farms Apartments just before 12:30 a.m. Authorities say someone started shooting during a party in the parking lot of the apartment complex, hitting and killing 24-year-old Rayjon Barnes. Two other men in their 20s were also hurt.

The shooting isn't the first, and residents say they just want it to stop.

Bullet holes in a resident's vehicle from a previous shooting at North Hill Farms Apartments

"In just a little bit over a year, we've had, right within a 50-foot radius, we've had three separate shootings where people have been injured," resident Stacey Gelow said. "This is constant. The good people that are in here are fed up with it."

Another resident who heard the shooting, Joanni Johnson, fears an innocent person could become a victim in their home.

"The bullets go through the walls, through these walls, these brick walls and these windows, and they come straight through your kitchen and your window and you're dead," she said.

Deputies are still looking for the shooter. Submit tips to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. A reward up to $2,000 is being offered for tips that lead to an arrest.