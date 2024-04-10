1 dead after triple shooting during party at Pontiac apartment complex

article

One man is dead after a triple shooting during a party early Wednesday in Pontiac.

When Oakland County Sheriff's deputies arrived at North Hill Farms Apartments just before 12:30 a.m., they found three shooting victims. Two men in their 20s had suffered non-life-threatening injuries to their lower bodies, while a 29-year-old Pontiac man was shot in the head.

Despite lifesaving attempts by first responders, the 29-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two victims were taken to a hospital, where they were treated and released.

Neighbors told police the shooting happened during a party in the apartment complex parking lot.

Deputies are still looking for the shooter.

"We are looking for assistance in locating the individual(s) that committed this cowardly and despicable violent act by shooting into a crowd. The only way we can stop senseless violence is when people speak up. You can be anonymous, and a reward is possible," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

Submit tips to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. A reward up to $2,000 is being offered for tips that lead to an arrest.