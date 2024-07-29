'This is the real thing' - Lions hold first training camp practice in full pads

Meanwhile, today in Allen Park, it was hot at Lions camp where the action on the field heated up as well.

"This is the real thing, you know?" Coach Dan Campbell said.

That real thing is day one in full pads at training camp and in Campbell's eyes, it separates the men from the boys.

"This is when it gets exciting. I mean, you know, the staff's giddy. They're they're all excited. I'm excited," he said. "The players I know are going to be excited, because this is football. This is the real thing. You know, it's not touch anymore."

"The intensity definitely goes up for sure," said Frank Ragnow, center. "Up front we've been kind of banging since day one. But Definitely the intensity goes up and you get a real feel of where you are as a player."

Granted, it's only day five of camp, but Campbell and his staff have loved the energy that they've seen so far from the players. One guy who continues to impress with or without pads, is third-year receiver Jamison Williams.

"I expect a lot more, you know, I want to be the best to ever play, I'm just getting started, year three right now," Williams said. "I feel like I've got a long way to go. I've got a lot of stuff to work on. I just keep my head down and keep working."

Campbell said Williams is the most confident that he's seen him.

Watch the video for more.



