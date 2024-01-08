This week's snow forecast • Fatal vehicle fire closes WB I-696 • Woman killed in Ann Arbor apartment fire

One person is dead and others are displaced after a fire at Baker Common Apartments in Ann Arbor.

When firefighters arrived early Monday, the fire was contained to the apartment where it started, but smoke was filling the floor. Firefighters used a ladder truck to pull a resident from a window, while others were able to walk out. Some residents who were in wheelchairs needed help getting down the stairs.

"Crews did true heroic actions today removing occupants from the building," Ann Arbor Fire Chief Mike Kennedy said.

The woman who lived in the unit where the fire started was killed. Nine other units suffered smoke and water damage.

Heavy snow expected Tuesday

We won't get any snow on Monday, but Tuesday morning will be messy.

Bursts of heavy, wet snow will impact the morning commute. Between 2 to 4 inches of snow could pile up quickly.

That snow changes over to rain for the afternoon, as temperatures climb to the low 40s.

Rain showers continue Wednesday before more snow heading into the weekend. The weekend storm is expected to drop more snow than Tuesday's.

Fatal vehicle fire closes WB I-696

Westbound I-696 has been closed at Orchard Lake for hours while crews investigate and clean up a fatal vehicle fire.

The fire was reported around 2 a.m. Monday. All lanes of the freeway were closed for hours, but now the left lane is open.

Police have not released any details about the fire, though a burned semi-truck was in a ditch along the road. It is unclear if another vehicle was involved.

The medical examiner confirmed one person was killed.

Detroit Lions to face Rams in playoffs

Matthew Stafford will return to Detroit on Sunday for his first playoff game ever in Ford Field.

Stafford returns to his old home as the Lions (12-5) play the Rams (10-7) next weekend. The game will be the first playoff match-up ever between the two teams.

If the Lions are to beat Stafford at his old home, they may have to do it without Pro Bowl rookie tight end Sam LaPorta, who went down in the Lions final game, a win over the Minnesota Vikings.

The last time the two teams played was back in 2019, which the Rams won 28-19 en route to a Super Bowl championship in Stafford's first year in LA.

Michigan to take on Washington in College Football Playoff National Championship

The Michigan Wolverines and Washington Huskies are in Houston for Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship.

Both undefeated teams have hopes of winning the National Championship. The two will be playing in the same conference next year. Beyond that, they share little in the manner of common games, aside from each team's drubbing of Michigan State University earlier this season.

Michigan beat Alabama in Overtime in the Rose Bowl, while Washington topped Texas with a stout defensive effort at the end of the game.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Daily Forecast

Monday will be quiet, but the snow is on the way.

Golden Globes 2024: 'Oppenheimer' dominates, 'Poor Things' upsets 'Barbie' in comedy

Christopher Nolan's blockbuster biopic "Oppenheimer" dominated the 81st Golden Globes, winning five awards including best drama, while Yorgos Lanthimos' Frankenstein riff "Poor Things" pulled off an upset victor over "Barbie" to triumph in the best comedy or musical category.

If awards season has been building toward a second match-up of Barbenheimer, this round went to "Oppenheimer." The film also won best director for Nolan, best drama actor for Cillian Murphy, best supporting actor for Robert Downey Jr. and for Ludwig Göransson’s score.

"I don't think it was a no-brainer by any stretch of the imagination to make a three-hour talky movie — R-rated by the way — about one of the darkest developments in our history," said producer Emma Thomas accepting the night’s final award and thanking Universal chief Donna Langley.

Along with best comedy or musical, "Poor Things" also won for Emma Stone's performance as Bella, a Victorian-era woman experiencing a surreal sexual awakening.

