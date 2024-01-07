Child critically injured in drive-by shooting on Detroit's east side

Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left a child injured Sunday night.

The shooting happened at around 7:35 p.m. on Beaconsfield and Courville.

Police say an unknown sedan drove by and someone inside fired shots, striking a child. The victim was privately conveyed to a local hospital and listed in critical condition.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

This investigation is currently being handled by the 9th Precinct Detective Unit. If anyone has information, they are asked to contact 9th Precinct at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

