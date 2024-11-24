Thousands of dollars worth of appliances stolen from Detroit family

A mother and her two daughters were in the process of renovating a home they had just bought in Detroit, but just before the holidays thieves helped themselves to thousands of dollars worth of brand-new furnishings and appliances.

"This is her first house. She's never had a house to herself," Bianca said. "We always rented, we've stayed at family members' house, so my mom worked hard for this."

What happened inside has them shaken up, as evident by the boarded-up windows and reinforced doors.

"I don't even feel safe," Bianca said. "Got the rock, threw it, and they threw it real hard. You can see it on the wall. I know because I painted and patched everything in this room and I know I did not miss that part."

It happened sometime on Thursday, November 14 at a home on Dwyer Street near Outer Drive.

"We came back around 6 to check on the house and the door was wide open."

They took stock of what was taken inside. Expensive items like a brand-new water heater and furnace are gone.

"My mom, she wanted to cry even harder because she used her whole paycheck for that."

Even one of two new toilets was taken.

"I was going to do the sink myself. They stole the sink and the piping that I bought too."

Items that weren't taken were left damaged or destroyed.

"My mom worked so hard for everything. She didn't get a handout. So, I don't understand why anyone would do this."

The family has filed a police report and tried to track down whatever leads they could on their own, but so far, nothing.

"We asked if they had any ring cameras because some of the neighbors had cameras and nothing."

In the meantime, the family has set up a GoFundMe, hoping to recoup some of what was lost before the holidays. Click here if you're interested in donating.

