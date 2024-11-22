Rosedale-Grandmont community bands together to search for alleged burglar suspect

Residents in one Detroit neighborhood want their community back. They say a woman has invaded the area, allegedly breaking into vehicles and homes. One neighbor posted her images on social media, so everyone can be on the lookout.

Sylvia Riggins has lived in the Rosedale-Grandmont section of Detroit for nearly a decade, and she says everything has been good in her neighborhood until recently. In fact, Riggins says she’s now a victim.

"My car was stolen from in front of my house. About three to four months ago it was parked right where my gray car is at," Riggins said.

That auto theft comes as a FOX 2 viewer alleges criminal activity has been sweeping this neighborhood for the past three months. They posted multiple images on social media and wrote:

Neighborhood thief! This is the woman that is breaking into cars. She stole a gun out of someone’s car last week! She is officially armed and dangerous!

FOX 2 caught up with Detroit police and they say an investigation has been launched.

"We’re on it. I have it assigned to my B&E team, and we’re looking into it right now," said Commander Dietrich Lever.

Investigators say it’s crucial that people who recognize this woman say something.

"I’m going to coin the phrase of my new chief of police. We are better together," said Lever. "So what I want to do is reach out to the community and make sure that they get with us when they see something, say something so we can do something about it."

Police make it clear if you see the woman, do not approach her.

"It’s scary. Looks like somebody is walking around parading a gun, brandishing a weapon, and it’s in one of our stellar communities," he continued.

These residents say by speaking out they hope their neighbors will take precautions to keep their property safe.

"To think that everyone will be a little more vigilant knowing this is going on in our neighborhood, and I’ll definitely be keeping an eye out," said concerned resident Bonnie White.

If you can help investigators locate the suspect, contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speakup.

"I have seven people on my special operations who are going to be be out looking for her," said Lever. "Hopefully, we can have her in custody tonight."





