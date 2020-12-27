Expand / Collapse search

Cleaning service trailer stolen, business owners looking for help

By Veronica Meadows and Fox 2 Staff
Crime and Public Safety
Owners of All Service Carpet Care are raising funds for stolen equipment from their work trailer.&nbsp;

COMMERCE TWP, Mich. - Owners of All Service Carpet Care in Commerce Township need your help. 

Owner Ron Behr says a trailer was stolen from his parking lot filled with duct cleaning and disinfecting equipment. The tailer was discovered by police the next day near Flint, Michigan. 

Between canceled jobs and stolen equipment, the family says they have lost about $25,000.

Link to Fund me:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-all-service-carpet-carestolen-trailer?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=sms&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1