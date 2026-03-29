Thousands rally across metro Detroit as ‘No Kings’ protests held nationwide

The Brief More than 25,000 people attended "No Kings" rallies across metro Detroit, according to organizers. About 4,500 protesters gathered at downtown Detroit's Grand Circus Park before marching along Woodward Avenue. It was the third round of protests after the first "No Kings Day" on the day of Trump's Army anniversary parade, which coincided with his birthday in 2025.



More than 25,000 people across metro Detroit took to the streets Saturday as part of the nationwide "No Kings" rallies, organizers said.

The rally at Grand Circus Park in downtown Detroit reportedly drew about 4,500 people.

"When you see all these people here, it makes you feel really happy and really proud to be an American. We’re asserting our First Amendment rights," said Amy, a protester.

As the downtown Detroit rally ended, protesters marched up Woodward Avenue carrying signs, prompting police to temporarily shut down the road.

Crowds gathered on Woodward Avenue in downtown Detroit for "No Kings" protests on Saturday, March 28, 2026.

Timeline:

Saturday’s event marked the third nationwide protest organized since last summer against President Donald Trump. According to the organization’s website, the rally focused on the recent war in Iran, rising costs and Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in major cities.

Organizers announced Saturday’s protests in January, shortly after the killings in Minneapolis of Renee Good and Alex Pretti. Plans had already been in the works, but their deaths during the surge of around 3,000 federal officers into Minnesota provided a new focus.

"It’s all about the Constitution. It’s about our fundamental rights. It’s about a man who is trying to upend all of that," said Stacie Chiaken.

By the numbers:

The events were organized by a coalition of more than 35 local groups representing labor unions, faith communities, civil rights advocates, immigrant rights organizations, service industry workers, environmental justice organizers and residents.

More than 100 communities across Michigan were listed as participants, with nearly 50 rallies held throughout metro Detroit, including in Ferndale, Romulus, Farmington Hills, Northville, Livonia and Macomb.

Over 3,100 events were planned across all 50 states; over 9 million people were expected to participate.

READ MORE: One detained as counter protesters disrupt 'No Kings' march in Downtown Dallas

"We’re here, and we will keep coming back. We will do this all over the country until the pendulum turns — and it will," Chiaken said.

The previous rally took place Oct. 18, 2025. The first was held on Flag Day, June 14, 2025, which also coincided with President Trump’s birthday.

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The other side:

The White House dismissed the "No Kings" protests, calling them "leftist funding networks" with little real public support.

"The only people who care about these Trump Derangement Therapy Sessions are the reporters who are paid to cover them." White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said in a statement.

Locally, a large crowd gathered Saturday at the Vibe Credit Union Showplace in Novi as Michigan Republicans announced their endorsements.